Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.11.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

