Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.03.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QSR opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,711,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,393,264,000 after purchasing an additional 466,929 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,146,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $965,049,000 after acquiring an additional 141,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,958,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,973,000 after purchasing an additional 290,604 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,552 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

