Bank of America Upgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.90 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PBR. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.56.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $218,758,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,811,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,021 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after purchasing an additional 411,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,337,000.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.