Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RF opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.