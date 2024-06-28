SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.48.

Shares of S stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,203.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,772. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $5,328,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2,074.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 192,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183,454 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

