Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 86,502 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of RealReal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $13,681,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $925,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $152,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 852,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $86,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 529,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $152,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 852,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,606 shares of company stock valued at $759,706. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.95.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

