Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,764 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Riskified were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Riskified by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Riskified by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Riskified by 29.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.52 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSKD. UBS Group upped their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Riskified Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

