ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,208 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of ON24 worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ON24 by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,303,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of ONTF opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.46. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,614.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $144,459.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,102,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,883,075.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,614.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,610 shares of company stock worth $375,398. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

