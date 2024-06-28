Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ellington Credit were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EARN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

NYSE:EARN opened at $7.04 on Friday. Ellington Credit has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 331.05%.

Ellington Credit Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

