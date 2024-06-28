Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $160,000 Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 36.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 353,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 94,477 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,559,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 919.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 483,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 435,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 163,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $295,482.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,411,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,044,114.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,626,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,107. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.32.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.