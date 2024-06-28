22,255 Shares in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Magnachip Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 808.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 382,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MX opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.