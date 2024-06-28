Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 220.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 55,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canaan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Canaan Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canaan Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. The business had revenue of $35.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canaan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.