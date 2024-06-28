Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $8.94 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

See Also

