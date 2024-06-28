13,504 Shares in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,780,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,843,000 after buying an additional 210,342 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,818,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 61,333 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,294,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

PWP stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

