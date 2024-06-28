Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $157,000 Stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 171,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $14,035,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 194,276 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TFPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.11. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.