PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in CSW Industrials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,402,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,391,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CSW Industrials by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total transaction of $232,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.2 %

CSWI opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.82 and a 12 month high of $274.00.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSWI

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.