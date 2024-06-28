Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $151,000 Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

KVH Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $4.92 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter.

KVH Industries Profile

(Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.