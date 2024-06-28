Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.65 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $543.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

