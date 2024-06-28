Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 627,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 291,191 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 346.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 787,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.45.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

