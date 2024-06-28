Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 3,050 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000. Invesco LLC raised its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

