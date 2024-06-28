Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 8,301 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $247.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $390,438,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 488,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

