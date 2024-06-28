Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.93

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$55.93 and last traded at C$56.09, with a volume of 111647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.94.
The firm has a market cap of C$16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.7401198 earnings per share for the current year.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
