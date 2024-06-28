Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.93

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$55.93 and last traded at C$56.09, with a volume of 111647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.94.

Magna International Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.7401198 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

About Magna International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

