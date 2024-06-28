ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.39

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 3007022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P500

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 665,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 693,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 67,390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 110,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 65,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

