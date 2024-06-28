Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $177.81

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $177.81 and last traded at $178.65, with a volume of 1646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.30 and a 200 day moving average of $202.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 542,705 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,428,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $10,893,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $90,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

See Also

