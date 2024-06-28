Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.03

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 17984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Galapagos Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.04 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 949.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,317.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

