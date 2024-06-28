Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.46

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 46907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SDGR

Schrödinger Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in Schrödinger by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 863,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after buying an additional 394,738 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.