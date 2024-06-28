Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 1142258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 21.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 132,223 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Daktronics by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Daktronics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Daktronics by 29.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 478,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $622.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

