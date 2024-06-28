Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 4.2%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 207,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 375,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Aston Bay Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.38.

Insider Activity at Aston Bay

In other news, Director Thomas David Ullrich purchased 434,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,910.00. 7.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aston Bay Company Profile

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

