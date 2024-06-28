TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.85

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 329257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

TORM Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.25.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.46%. TORM’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

TORM Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TORM by 30.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TORM by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

