TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.85

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 329257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.
TORM Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.25.
TORM Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.46%. TORM’s payout ratio is 55.30%.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
