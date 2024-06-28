Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Up 7.1%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 19,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 124,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Star Diamond Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

