Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

