Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 43.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter.

GFS stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

