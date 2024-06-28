Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 43.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 0.4 %
GFS stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.62.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
