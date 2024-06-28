Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 12,549 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

