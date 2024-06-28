Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
FDVV stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity High Dividend ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.