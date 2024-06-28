Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCTR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,939,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FCTR opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.14.

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

