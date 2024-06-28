Global Assets Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 42,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 134,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

