Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,585,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

FMDE opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

