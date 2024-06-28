Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 172,942 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,053,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 135,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0673 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

