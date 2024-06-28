Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $368,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1414 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.