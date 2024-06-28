Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 91,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 187,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $16.63 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

