Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,366,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,170,000 after buying an additional 3,611,613 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,872,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 752.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 265,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

