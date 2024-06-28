Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Up 7.1%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 399,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 208,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Banyan Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.69.

About Banyan Gold

(Get Free Report)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.