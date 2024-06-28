Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Up 7.1%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 399,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 208,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Banyan Gold Stock Up 4.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.69.
About Banyan Gold
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banyan Gold
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.