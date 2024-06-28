Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Admiral Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $36.35.
Admiral Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.6101 dividend. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.83%.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
