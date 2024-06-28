Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $67.13 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.6456 dividend. This is an increase from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Amadeus IT Group

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.