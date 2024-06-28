Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $67.13 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

About Amadeus IT Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.6456 dividend. This is an increase from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

