Short Interest in Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Expands By 1,407.3%

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,625,800 shares, a growth of 1,407.3% from the May 31st total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,251.6 days.
Alfa Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.69 on Friday. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
About Alfa
