Short Interest in Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Expands By 1,407.3%

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,625,800 shares, a growth of 1,407.3% from the May 31st total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,251.6 days.

Alfa Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.69 on Friday. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

