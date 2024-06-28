Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 269.2% in June

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AHKSY opened at $12.83 on Friday. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

