Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 84.8% in June

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the May 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,548,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.