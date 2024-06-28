Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of AP opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.