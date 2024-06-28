Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Up 67.2% in June

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 331.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $53.50.
About Anglo American Platinum
