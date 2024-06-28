Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 685,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,761 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,540,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438,979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

